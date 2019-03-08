“Open Wide Our Hearts Against Racism: A Listening Session,” will be held in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, beginning at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 28 at the diocesan Pastoral Center in Schriever. A local commission was established to organize the listening session, which is part of a mandate by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USSCB), who approved “Open Wide Our Hearts: The Enduring Call to Love, A Pastoral Letter Against Racism” during its November General Assembly in 2018.
Bishop Shelton J. Fabre of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux serves as the USSCB Chair of the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism, and has participated in several of these listening sessions in various dioceses across the country over the past several months.
During the diocesan listening session, designated representatives from various ethnic groups will speak about their experiences of racism in the Catholic Church and/or Catholic institutions. Those in attendance will be invited to make statements by writing them down and turning them in at the listening session or at a later date.
“I hope that first and foremost all will take the time to read the pastoral letter,” he said in an interview with CatholicPhilly.com. “I also hope that hearing people’s stories and how they are hurt by racism will engender the necessary discussion between people. As people share their encounters, as they did during the listening session, they will not to be afraid of opening up discussions on these issues, (doing so) with a new understanding about what we can do together to end racism.”
Bishop Fabre added that he hoped the listening sessions enhanced the importance of seeing the human dignity of all.
“By doing so this will greatly benefit people and benefit our church,” said Bishop Fabre. “I think anything that advances the Kingdom of God is good for the Church. We have to love one another, and that means we have to address racism if we want to move forward towards the Kingdom of God. It is all about the Kingdom of God.”
“A lot of fear comes from misunderstanding,” said Bishop Fabre, explaining that is why it’s important to hear the many different voices at the listening sessions. “You can never say you are really listening to somebody unless you are willing to be changed by what you hear.”
